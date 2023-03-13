Due to inclement weather on Sunday, Willard Gayheart and Ricky Cox will perform some of their favorite songs at Floyd United Methodist Church this weekend.

“Favorite Old Songs of the Blue Ridge” will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at 417 E. Main St. All are welcome to attend.

The free event is sponsored by the Floyd County Historical Society, which hosted “Traveling Songs” by the duo in the fall.

Stay up-to-date with FCHS happenings and changes at www.facebook.com/floydcountyhistoricalsoc.