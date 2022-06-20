Smyth deputies, Chilhowie officers rescue dog trapped inside crashed vehicle

Smyth County deputies and Chilhowie officers earned some praise from local residents over the weekend after they helped rescue a dog trapped inside a vehicle that had crashed.

Deputy Andy Selfe said the crash happened Saturday afternoon when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Whitetop and Loves Mill roads in Chilhowie.

Jennifer Cornett, who passed by the scene and stopped to help before emergency personnel arrived, said a number of other passerby, including a U.S.P.S. letter carrier, had already stopped to help passengers from the vehicles, one of which had flipped on its side.

Once the driver of the vehicle on its side was removed, Cornett said the man and his wife immediately turned their worry to their dog, Patches, who was still trapped inside.

Cornett said she went to the window and helped calm Patches until help came.

After those in need of medical attention were tended to, Self said Chilhowie Senior Officer Austin Millsaps was able to climb inside the vehicle and hoist Patches up through a window, through which Selfe and Deputy Hunter Reedy pulled him to safety.

Cornett captured the pooch’s rescue in photos and shared them on Facebook praising the officers for their rescue work.

“These officers [with the] Smyth County Sheriff’s Office went over and beyond!!!!!” Jennifer Cornett wrote in a Facebook post about the incident. “They immediately went back after Patches. … He’s a healthy big boy but that officer went in without hesitation!”

A K9 officer, Selfe said, “You just do what you can to help.”

“It was a tragedy, but I was blessed to be a part of it and capture it,” Cornett said.

Selfe said a few passengers were transported for treatment, but that no serious injuries were reported during the incident.

The letter carrier, Cornett said, drove Patches and another of his owners to pick up a vehicle to transport Patches to a vet for examination.