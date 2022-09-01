New Leaf to welcome new Guest Artists

The September and October featured guests at A New Leaf Gallery are Aleen W. Wilson and Paula R. Melton. A reception for the artists has been postponed.

Both artists are all about color in painting and glass, respectively, and bring a variety of experience to the gallery’s collective.

Wilson is a native of western North Carolina who learned the magic of working with glass in classes and workshops. She was an associate professor of Chemistry for more than 30 years.

Now Wilson inspires others to see the “Magic of Glass” by giving workshops, classes and offering her glass art and functional glassware for sale

Melton captures the beautiful vistas and colors of the Blue Ridge Mountains that have been the main focus of several of her watercolor and acrylic paintings.

Known also for her garden floras, wild plant life and old time mountain life scenes, Melton is constantly drawn back to the basic beauty of the natural “blue” shades of the mountain ridges.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is the base of most of Melton’s ridge scenes, mostly unspoiled views that allow her to capture the essence of what the most ardent lovers of the Parkway enjoy.

The opening reception sceduled for Sept. 2 has been rescheduled until later this month.

The gallery is located inside The Station at 203 S. Locust St. Its regular open hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Its various offerings include jewelry, sculptures, high quality crafts, fine art and more.

Learn more about A New leaf Gallery at https://anewleaf-gallery.com.