Plenty! Foodbank and Farm held its first Community Meal of the season last week with more than 40 people in attendance.

Despite the chilly conditions on May 3, some community members opted to eat outside while others ate inside the main Plenty! building at 192 Elephant Curve Rd., off Route 8.

Plenty! volunteers prepared a meal of homemade ziti pasta with cheese and tomato sauce, green salad and rolls, followed up by a variety of sweet treats, including cookies and ice cream.

Live music was provided by students from Floyd’s own Handmade Music School.

Plenty!’s Community Meals are a time for time for people in the community to come together and share stories and friendship. All are invited.

Future meals are scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. on June 7, July 12 and Aug. 2 at Plenty! (192 Elephant Curve Rd.).

Regular hours for Plenty! Farm and Food Store are from 1-4 p.m. on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

For more information about Plenty! and Community Meals call (540) 745-3898 or visit www.plentylocal.org.