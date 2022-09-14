Pet of the Week

Cami is a shy, two-year-old cat, who recently returned to the Floyd County Humane Society after she was adopted into a home a bit too active for her taste.

She first came to the Floyd County Humane Society as an orphan kitty and was bottle-raised by one of its dedicated volunteers.

Cami was adopted into a loving but active home, with a busy family environment, and became even more withdrawn as time went on.

Now at the FCHS Shelter, Cami would like to be adopted to a quiet home as quickly as possible.

Her former owner wrote that Cami would probably do best as an only pet and will comfortably move around once she’s acclimated.

“Cami tends to bond with one main owner and makes that her person. She is sensitive to changes in her routine so consistency is important to keeping Cami comfortable."

Cami is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. Consider giving her a quiet home, so she can have the life that all animals deserve, with minimal stress and lots of love.

Call the Floyd County Humane Society at (540) 745-7207 to learn more about helping Cami and arrange a meet and greet.

Find more information about pets at the shelter and FCHS efforts at www.floydhumanesociety.org.