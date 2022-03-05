Probation, community service handed down in child abuse case

A Floyd man charged with abuse and disregard for the life of a 10-year-old child in August 2021 entered a plea in Circuit Court Tuesday that could reduce the charge to a misdemeanor or have it altogether dismissed.

The plea deal of Christopher Alan Dutey on March 1 dropped his second felony charge of unlawful wounding, and Judge Mike Fleenor deferred final action on the case for two years.

If Dutey can stay out of trouble until March 5, 2024, the charge could be reduced to a misdemeanor and dismissed as part of a statewide program that is used for those charged with their first felony.

Dutey will spend the next two years on probation and must compete community service.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told the court March 1 that the victim was found suffering with a serious injury, and the county’s social services were brought into the case. If convicted of such a crime, Dutey could face a prison term of up to 10 years and a $100,000 fine.

Dutey’s case was one of what could have been a busy day with a crowded docked, but the bulk of 10 other hearings were continued, rescheduled and put on hold.

A scheduled aggravated sexual battery trail of Randolph Irvin Pease of Roanoke was moved to May 24. The case goes back to Nov. 1, 2016 and an incident that brought indictments from a Floyd County grand jury on Oct. 5, 2021.

Other actions by the court on Tuesday:

An ongoing series of reviews on the competency of Lavern Denise Beaver to stand trial on charges of grand larceny and auto theft that dates back to April of 2019 was extended to April 5.

Phillip Scott Taylor of Floyd entered a “no contest” plea on a probation violation as a habitual offender. The judge extended action on the matter for a year.

Another failure to appear by Jason Matthew Whitlock of Floyd on a drug possession charge led Judge Fleenor to continue for the third straight time, re-setting it for Mar. 22.

A trial of Darby Ellias Gillespie of Copper Hill on four drug possession was moved to May 3.

A scheduled plea by Jeremiah Edward Handy of Floyd on multiple drug charges and possession of a firearm in commission of a felon was reset for May 17.