Lusk brings banking experience back to Floyd

Jarrod Lusk said this week becoming branch manager of the Skyline National Bank in town and returning to Floyd is a “dream come true.”

A member of the Floyd County High School Class of 2011, Lusk started banking as a teller at the National Bank of Blacksburg in 2015. He worked in lending and management at First Citizens Bank, he said, before taking the Branch Manager position in Floyd.

Returning to Floyd, Lusk said, has “always been in the plan” for him and his wife, Aleah, who is also a Floyd alumna. They have a two-year-old son, Ezra.

Lusk said SNB’s reputation in the community is one reason he decided to take the job in Floyd.

“Skyline has always been such a great presence in the community through volunteer involvement, sponsorships and development,” Lusk said. “That was a huge bonus and driving factor to making the decision to come back home.”

Another bonus, Lusk noted, is his family. His parents, Bill and Yvonne Lusk, and two brothers, Andy and Aaron, also live in Floyd, as does his brother-in-law Michael Clemons.

Lusk said having friends and family close by that he grew up with has made the transition and move back to Floyd “so rewarding.”

Making connections with people, Lusk said, is the best part of his job.

“I really just hope to be able to help people and service my community to the best of my ability,” Lusk said. He added, “Being involved is the best.”

Former Floyd SNB branch manager Karin Grosshans retired from the position at the beginning of April after nearly eight years.

SNB President and CEO Blake Edwards said Lusk “understands the unique needs of the area and is committed to keeping hometown banking alive.”

“With his experience, expertise, and passion for the community, we know our customers are in good hands," Edwards said.

Floyd’s SNB is located at 101 Jacksonville St., beside the Floyd County Courthouse.