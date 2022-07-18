Thomas Fabrication lends a hand in Stanford art installation

A recreation of work by sculptor Beverly Pepper stands on the Stanford University Campus in California after arriving from Floyd last month.

Thomas Industrial Fabrication and White Thorne Studios in Blacksburg partnered to bring the project to life for the Stanford University Campus Arts District, based on Pepper’s The Todi Columns from Italy.

Dubbed The Stanford Columns, pieces of the installation were fabricated in Floyd mid-June.

The Stanford Report published an article about the installation at the beginning of July and noted its significance on the school’s campus.

The Stanford Columns is a gift to the university by the Fisher Family in honor of Doris Fisher, who was a close friend of Pepper’s.

The artist died in 2020 at 98 years old. She’s quoted once saying, “I intend for sculptures to bridge time, hopefully holding a measure of those eternal qualities that attract us to the world’s great ageless monuments.”

The Stanford Columns consists of four Cor-Ten steel columns made of patina, which will become a darker reddish-brown with time, weighing between three and five tons each.

Thomas Industrial owner John Thomas said the project was the first public art installation that the company has been involved in.

Each column took between five and six months to complete, Thomas said, and they were shipped across the country on trucks pulling full-length Conestoga Trailers.

Matthew Tiews, an outgoing member of the Stanford Public Art Committee, said The Stanford Columns addition makes the arts district “more of a destination than ever.”