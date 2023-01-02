Saltville looking at site rehabilitation

Federal funding funneled through the state could help Smyth County towns rehab properties.

An officer with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality attended the Saltville Town Council meeting in to explain the process. The money would be provided through the BAD Buildings pilot program. BAD is an acronym from Brownfield, Abandoned and Dilapidated.

Karen Weber, who works as a senior remediation officer with DEQ, said the Brownfields Assistance Center in West Virginia is working with Saltville, Marion and Chilhowie to try the project in Virginia. The three towns will test the process and tweak different rules between the states.

"The idea is that we will look at industrial sites, commercial sites and residential properties," Weber said.

The funding run through the DEQ via the Environmental Protection Agency.

"They give us the money and we just say, well this is what we're going to use it for," Weber said. "And then we do."

Later this year, a team will travel around the communities, looking at structures and sites that could be included in the BAD plan. Once properties are identified and ranked, goals will be set and information will be provided to West Virginia by the spring. Plans call for work to begin in the summer. Weber said funding has been designated for the project with more in reserve.

“If we were to run out of money we wouldn’t stop,” she said.

Saltville Town Manager Brian Martin introduced the town’s new public works director, Shannon Lowery, who came on board after R.B. Henderson retired.

The Saltville native and resident had been in a supervisory role in the cable and communications industry for 10 years prior to taking his position with the town.

“I love this little town and I now have a part in our little town to actually do something to get things done,” said Lowery. “I’m going to do what I can.”

Lowery said town crews are installing a system at one of the town’s two wells to improve when the tank is full and needs to shut off. Another project in the works could install fencing and lighting for the tanks to improve security.

Lowery and his wife, Amy, have three children.

Martin said town workers will be in yards and going around the community in mid-January to start a water meter replacement project.

Martin said his New Year’s resolution was to retire from the U.S. Air Force and dedicate more time to the town.

Also at the meeting, newly elected council members took their oaths of office.

Council welcomed returning member Eugene Call and new members Ryan Comer and Casey Sauls. The new members will take their seats at the January meeting.

Mayor Todd Young, re-elected in November, was also sworn in. He said his New Year’s resolution is to improve the working relationship between the town of Saltville and Washington County in which part of the town is located.