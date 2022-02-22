Lincoln Theatre celebrates becoming debt free

While she’s marking her 93rd year, The Lincoln Theatre is still discovering new ways to serve and is being discovered by people around the country. Theatre leaders also want to find ways to help area residents rediscover the institution that continues to perform as an anchor in downtown Marion.

As they work to do so, the leaders are celebrating a major milestone.

Last week, Tracy Thompson, The Lincoln’s executive director, told the board of supervisors that for the first time since the theatre reopened on May 15, 2004, “We are debt free.”

As the theatre moves into 2022, Thompson said, she and its board and volunteers are excited.

In a later interview, Susie Jennings, the Lincoln board of directors’ chair, said she’s been associated with the theatre for more than 20 years. In that time, she said, the Lincoln has never been debt free.

For the community, Jennings said, that financial freedom will allow the theatre to look at bigger name performers. “To be debt free,” she said, “puts us in a whole new arena of opportunity.”

The Lincoln has again adopted the slogan “Rediscover the Lincoln,” which was used when it reopened in 2004. Following the pandemic and financial setbacks during the recession in 2008 and 2009, that message is even more relevant today, Thompson observed.

Having served on its board of directors off and on since 1991, Thompson stepped into the director’s chair in August 2020 following the resignation of its then director. With COVID restrictions in place and the doors shuttered, she noted that it wasn’t an easy time to lead a performing arts venue.

The theatre did pursue recovery funds for such venues and has received them. The Lincoln’s leaders were also cautious with spending in 2021 as the theatre didn’t reopen to full capacity until late June, Thompson said. Despite those limits, the theatre attracted nearly 7,500 visitors last year.

And, the director believes 2022 will tell a different story.

Entertainment

Thompson told the supervisors of plans to attract highly recognized talent, serve as a home to social justice and community building programs, and establish its own performing arts company.

Among others, she noted that The Lincoln will host Lorrie Morgan late this summer. A country vocalist who began her career with three consecutive platinum albums, Morgan is preparing to release her first new solo album in five years. Fans named her the TNN/Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year in 1994, 1996, 1997, and 1998.

Thompson also announced that Grand Ole Opry star Rhonda Vincent and The Rage will return to the Lincoln in December, performing a Christmas show that they usually only do in Branson, Missouri.

In fact, Vincent’s manager reached out to the Lincoln about hosting the first show on the tour because they’d had such a positive experience at the theatre in 2021.

Vincent’s bluegrass album “Back Home Again” transformed her into what the Wall Street Journal called the “New Queen of Bluegrass” in 2000. Vincent’s award collection features a 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, IBMA Entertainer of the Year in 2001, IBMA Song of the Year in 2004 and seven consecutive IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year awards from 2000-2006.

Working to diversify its entertainment offerings, The Lincoln will also welcome comedians, film festivals, an Elvis impersonator, and others. It continues to serve as the home stage of the PBS-televised Song of the Mountains concert series that celebrates old-time, bluegrass, and Americana music.

Though nothing is formal, Thompson also noted that The Lincoln is in talks with the Grammy Award-winning country singer Crystal Gayle and the rock band Sister Hazel.

As it expands its film offerings and returns to the Lincoln’s roots as a movie palace, the theatre will celebrate the Back of the Dragon, a route between Marion and Tazewell that is beloved by motorcyclists and sports car drivers, with a showing of “On Any Sunday.”

Celebrating its 50th year, the documentary follows the lives of motorcycle racers and racing enthusiasts, including actor Steve McQueen.

The Lincoln is also working to serve as a venue for a Wine & Film Festival.

Community Growth

As part of its commitment to social justice and diversity awareness, Thompson said The Lincoln is partnering with Emory & Henry College and will serve as a venue for the institution’s diversity programs. E&H has established an office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The Lincoln is also working with Marion’s Appalachian Community Connectors and E&H’s Appalachian Center for Civic Life to host CHATS, Connecting Humans and Telling Stories. The three-part series will work “to dismantle social divides in a positive and safe environment.”

New Directions

Thompson also told the supervisors that The Lincoln’s leaders are re-examining existing programs and making changes where needed.

For many years, she said, the theatre has hosted the Missoula Children’s Theatre at a cost of $5,000. Those dollars go out of state.

This year, Thompson said, The Lincoln Theatre’s Performing Arts Company (PAC) is being established and “will provide an avenue for creative expression through the arts.”

During the last two weeks of July, she said, PAC will present a theatrical workshop for the region’s school-aged children at no charge. PAC will teach youngsters about playwriting, scene creation, costume design, and acting.

In addition, Lincoln’s PAC is expected to produce touring theatrical performances for children throughout Southwest Virginia.

By establishing its own PAC, Thompson said it will keep jobs and money local.

The Audience

While Thompson is delighted that the Lincoln attracts people from all across the country to Marion, she wants to see the theatre’s seats filled with more Smyth County residents.

In 2021, she said, 74.5% of The Lincoln’s patrons lived outside the county.

The director told the supervisorsand also said it in printed theatre material, “Our highest priority for 2022 is to determine how can we improve engagement within our local community.”

In 2022, she estimates 19,000 people will visit The Lincoln.

Thompson welcomed suggestions from the supervisors and the community.

A Vision: Past, Present, Future

Charles Wassum first dreamed of The Lincoln, but he sold the property to Charles Lincoln Sr. He began construction but died before it was completed. His sons completed the theatre, which operated until 1973. A brief revival took place a few years later but The Lincoln’s days seemed to be over when it closed indefinitely in 1977.

Though years of neglect took a major toll on the building, efforts began in the 1990s to restore it. Following a community-wide effort that included significant fundraising, the theatre reopened in 2004.

When the Lincoln was being constructed in the late 1920s, a local artist, Lola Poston, was commissioned to paint six large murals to depict scenes in American and local history. Those murals still adorn the auditorium’s walls.

The Lincoln’s gift shop and concession area now carry Poston’s name – Lola’s at the Lincoln.

Lola’s is also now serving as downtown Marion’s official visitors center, providing information on dining, lodging, and area attractions.

Lola’s also celebrates current artists by acting as a regional gallery. A different area artist is featured each month.

Jennings said Lola’s new offerings are bringing people in to buy gifts and other items and learn about The Lincoln.

As the theatre grows, Jennings is confident that it will continue to contribute to the community’s economic development.

She gave considerable credit to Thompson for her business and grant-writing skills, creativity, and passion. “I can’t say enough about the excitement she’s brought,” Jennings said.

At the supervisors’ meeting, Vice Chair Lori Deel also reflected on Thompson’s contributions, saying, she’s “done an incredible job transforming The Lincoln.”

To learn more about the theatre, visit https://www.thelincoln.org/.