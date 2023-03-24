If someone would have told me 10 years ago that I’d be an author of more than eight self-published books, I don’t think I’d believe that person.

However, time changes people, and so it changed me and what I believed to be my true calling.

Hello Floyd, my name is Kevin S. Hendrick, and I am honored to provide a brief introduction as to what it is I’ll be providing for future prints.

For as far back as I could remember, I have always enjoyed writing — in particular thrillers and short stories. The seventh grade was really when I started to notice this urge to write down my vision, my stories and my characters.

Now, more than 15 years later, those small hobbies I had, are now becoming a new reality for me.

I started writing poetry in 2019, with a book called “The Valley.” Shortly after I published four more poem books, thanks to a wonderful tool known as Kindle Direct Publishing and Amazon.

This platform eventually led to me writing a drama, a novel called “The Day The World Died,” a 9/11 based story around a fictional Battalion Chief Joseph Chapman of Queens, New York.

I also published three thrillers, one standalone, a vampire horror western called “The Fang Gang,” and then two books in my “Tales of Horror and Intrigue” series, “The Oil Man” and “Billy Did It.”

I have been heavily inspired by Stephen King, of course, but also H.G. Wells, Poe literature in the realm of gothic horror, and T.S. Eliot through the realm of deep thinking poetry.

Much of my poetic passion will be provided here in various short poems and everyday life insights. I have a drive for talking about the world, the spirit, and the troubles that most of society face today, and I’m not afraid to speak some truth either. I will also be fair in my writings and showcase a tone that carries a deep word with it, a word I’ve long loved, perseverance.

To Floyd County and Southwest Virginia, I thank you for allowing me this great opportunity.

This article is the first of a series of columns by local poet and author Kevin S. Hendrick, whose work will regularly appear in future editions in a series titled “Small Town Word.”