Nicotine drives high school drug use

Many drug-related incidents at Floyd County High School involve the use of vapes, with popular variations used to smoke nicotine, marijuana and alternative cannabinoids.

Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler said “it is a major problem” if just one student is using a substance or device that can be harmful to them.

School officials work closely with local law enforcement to identify possible issues and implement solutions.

Administration and teachers undergo professional development workshops to learn current trends, identify vaping devices and how behavioral changes could indicate drug use.

Out of 83 total drug-related incidents at Floyd County High School during the 2021-2022 school year, 59 involved tobacco use and 24 involved “drug possession paraphernalia,” which Wheeler said were “predominately” vapes that include THC (the chemical compound found in marijuana) and derivatives.

THC vapes are the “biggest concern for our society” due to the availability in a “multitude” of local stores, Wheeler said, and the fact that they’re unregulated.

“The amount of drugs in them can be unknown and whether there are other substances in the vape is also a concern,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said other methods of drug use, such as intravenous injection, are not as common at the high school as vaping is.

“We have not had any needles and only had a couple of prescription drug violations,” Wheeler said.

Vape detectors, which immediately notify administration and give the location, are installed in restrooms at the high school. The detectors alert officials to both nicotine and marijuana use.

Detectors are also installed in upper-elementary restrooms, though there were no reports of drug use at Floyd elementary schools last school year, Wheeler said.

Nicotine vape brands most popular in 2022 with U.S. students (grades six to 12) include Puff Bar, Vuse, Hyde and SMOK, according to a study published by the FDA and CDC in October.

The annual Monitoring the Future National Survey Results on Drug Use in 2021 reported a decline in several areas of adolescent drug use (grades eight, 10 and 12), including the “sharp decline” in marijuana and nicotine use, partly credited to the pandemic.

“Given the epidemic of narcotics misuse in older populations along with concurrent rise in medical emergencies and overdose deaths, it is particularly good news that young people are moving away from the use of these drugs…,” MF said.

However, some drug use “held steady” last year, including the use of inhalants, hallucinogens (other than LSD), crack cocaine, heroin, oxydodone, Vicodin, Ritalin and dissolvable tobacco products.

The 2022 MF results are expected to be published this month. The survey has taken place among high schoolers nationwide since 1975, and it is funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Check https://nida.nih.gov/research-topics/trends-statistics/monitoring-future for updates on 2022 data.