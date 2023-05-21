The Christiansburg Lions club recently honored graduating students from Auburn, Christiansburg, East Montgomery and Floyd County highs schools.

The Lions club is the largest service organization in the world with 1.4 million members serving in more than 200 countries. Its motto is “We Serve.”

Scholarship recipients are recognized for their community service during their high school years and awarded a special plaque, as well as $1,000.

Those honored for 2023 include:

Isabella Landon of Floyd County

Brantley Smith of Auburn

Alania Partin of Christiansburg High

Allison Bower of East Montgomery High