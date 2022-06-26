Happy tails at annual Dog Show

The Floyd Rotary Club Annual Dog Show was a great success on Sunday, June 5.

Spectators enjoyed seeing proud owners show off their pets. Ribbons were awarded in such categories as Cutest Puppy, Owner/Doggie Look Alikes and Best Tricks.

Thirty-two dogs completed in the show, and many more came to watch.

First place in the Largest Dog category went to John and Cooper, and Smallest Dog went to Colleen and Sonny, who also came in first for Best Child Handler under 12. .

Longest Tail was awarded to Chandler and Dana, while John and Bo got Waggiest Tail.

Jane and Boodles got first place in the Owner/Dog Lookalike group.

Best Eyes went to Gary and Stoney; Best Trick went to Sarah and Thistle; and Best Bark went to Marcella and Baily.

Gary and Stoney also came in first for Best Purebred, while Greyson and Roxie took best Mixed Breed.

Cutest Puppy under one-year-old was awarded to Makenzie and Marty.

Rotary members offered a special thanks to Dog Show Judge Leslie Slusher for her services and Skyline National Bank for use of the site next to the bank.

News about next year’s show will be shared on the Floyd Rotary’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/floydrotary.