Floyd JAM chapter receives $2,000

Floyd’s Junior Appalachian Musicians, facilitated by the June Bug Center, is a 2022 recipient of funding from the Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship.

The Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship Committee selected JBC and Floyd JAMs to receive $2,000 from its scholarship fund in March, and the funding will be presented to JBC officials at the June 18 Music Festival and Guitar Competition.

Funding will be used for instrument repair, field trips, scholarships, enrichment opportunities and more, JBC Executive Director Shannon Hardwicke said this week.

Hardwicke said there are between 15 and 30 students that participate in JAMs per semester.

Learn more about JAMs in Floyd at www.junebugcenter.com.