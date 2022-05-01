 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floyd JAM chapter receives $2,000

3.jpg

Floyd Junior Appalachian Musicians bands performed at the Feb. 17 showcase. JAM has been one of the JBC’s most popular programs.

 Photo submitted

Floyd’s Junior Appalachian Musicians, facilitated by the June Bug Center, is a 2022 recipient of funding from the Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship.

The Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship Committee selected JBC and Floyd JAMs to receive $2,000 from its scholarship fund in March, and the funding will be presented to JBC officials at the June 18 Music Festival and Guitar Competition.

Funding will be used for instrument repair, field trips, scholarships, enrichment opportunities and more, JBC Executive Director Shannon Hardwicke said this week.

Hardwicke said there are between 15 and 30 students that participate in JAMs per semester.

Learn more about JAMs in Floyd at www.junebugcenter.com.

Upcoming June Bug Center events:

Week-long summer camps at the June Bug Center in Floyd start June 6-10 with Computer Camp and Lego Camp. Other camps include Acting Out, Junior Engineers, Broadway Camp, Makeup 101, Knitting Camp and more.

Full camp schedules can be found at www.junebugcenter.com. Registration can also be completed online.

There are two upcoming live productions from JBC: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Floyd County High School (May 27-29) and Til’ Death Do Us Part in the Black Box Theater (June 10-12).

Find updates and additional information at www.facebook.com/TheJuneBugCenter.

