Meet new Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Hans, who is about 25 pounds and six months old.

Hans is working on being comfortable on leash, sitting for a treat and crate training. He is most likely a Schnauzer mix with a touch of terrier.

Hans will be neutered before adoption.

Anyone interested in meeting and/or adopting Hans should complete and submit an Adoption application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 to speak with a volunteer.