Chilhowie man scheduled for hearing in Tazewell County murder case

A March 30 hearing is scheduled for one of three people charged in the death of a Tannersville man.

John Austin Fields, 23, of Chilhowie, is charged with murder, conspiracy and malicious wounding.

Fields was scheduled for a hearing Feb. 1, but the case was delayed after his attorney had a scheduling conflict.

Fields and Gabriel Peery, 38, of Tannersville, are accused of killing Douglas French, 63, of Tannersville, and wounding Ron Allison in separate incidents in May 2020.

Michelle Mathias, 54, also of Tannersville, is charged in connection with the killing and wounding, as well.

Peery is scheduled for court March 14 and Mathias is slated for a March 31 appearance.

All three face first- and second-degree murder charges in French’s May 2020 killing.

Testimony at the preliminary hearing indicated that the three went to French’s house, where Peery hoped to get a wood splitter that he said belonged to him. A fight ensued and French was later found dead from blunt force trauma.

The trio is charged in the malicious wounding of Allison as the result of a fight at his home in Tannersville. He testified at a preliminary hearing that the three came to his house and told him they intended to kill him.