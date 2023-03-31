Floyd County High School’s boys varsity tennis team shut out the Patrick County Cougars 9-0 on Monday afternoon, while the softball Lady Buffaloes and baseball Buffs fell short of wins.

The tennis win was a second shutout of Patrick this year and the team’s third 9-0 home win. They hit the road to face Pulaski to start five away games before returning home on April 19

In softball, the Lady Buffs took a 1-0 in the first inning but fell behind when the Cougars scored four runs right afterward.

In the fifth and final inning, the Ladies closed a 7-4 deficit to 7-6 but came away with a one-run loss.

The loss comes on the heels of a 10-9 win over Magna Vista and leaves the Lady Buffs with a 2-4 record so far this season.

The Ladies return to Mana Vista on Friday (March 31) for their last game of March before returning home on April 11 to face Radford.

In the baseball match, the Buffaloes lost a 2-0 lead when the Cougars loaded the bases, sent four runners home with a triple, then a double, and kept scoring to lead 8-2 in the fourth.

The lead increased, snapping a four-game winning streak, and evening the record at 4-4 with a string of home games starting on Friday against Pulaski County.