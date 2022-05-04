 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plant sale at high school starts today

  • 0
Buffalo logo

Community members are invited to an evening plant sale at the Floyd County High School greenhouse that starts today (May 4) and ends Saturday.

Students and agriculture teacher Matt Roop will facilitate the sale from 3:30-6 p.m., May 4-7. Proceeds benefit the high school’s greenhouse management and floriculture classes and allow them to buy materials for next year’s sale.

Roop said all of the plants are either brought in as plugs or seed and are grown by students throughout the year. Some of the hanging baskets, he said, came from Dulaney’s Greenhouse.

Prices of plants during the sale vary based on size and the type of container it is in.

Community members visiting the sale are asked to not arrive before 3:30 p.m., since students will be leaving school. Parking near the greenhouse is limited, so shoppers are asked to park at the front of the school and walk to the sale.

The greenhouse is located at the back of FCHS (721 Baker St.), toward Floyd Elementary.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

A wrongful death suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of a Rich Valley man has finally concluded. A jury awarded the man's widow $3 million in damages earlier this year and a judge signed the order in late March. The woman, who said she does not expect to collect the money awarded to her, said the suit was her way of seeking justice in her husband's death. 

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Rural communities have had their eyes on folks with jobs that can be done remotely. They see prospective residents who may enjoy a less urban lifestyle and can do their work from anywhere – with a good broadband connection. Earlier this month, Marion was selected to take part in the 2022 Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot Project. The town is expected to receive services valued at about $10,000.

Bland County man dies in crash

At 5:47 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) a mile east …