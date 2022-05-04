Plant sale at high school starts today

Community members are invited to an evening plant sale at the Floyd County High School greenhouse that starts today (May 4) and ends Saturday.

Students and agriculture teacher Matt Roop will facilitate the sale from 3:30-6 p.m., May 4-7. Proceeds benefit the high school’s greenhouse management and floriculture classes and allow them to buy materials for next year’s sale.

Roop said all of the plants are either brought in as plugs or seed and are grown by students throughout the year. Some of the hanging baskets, he said, came from Dulaney’s Greenhouse.

Prices of plants during the sale vary based on size and the type of container it is in.

Community members visiting the sale are asked to not arrive before 3:30 p.m., since students will be leaving school. Parking near the greenhouse is limited, so shoppers are asked to park at the front of the school and walk to the sale.

The greenhouse is located at the back of FCHS (721 Baker St.), toward Floyd Elementary.