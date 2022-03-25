Thirty-six badges presented at Honor Court

Floyd County’s Troop 19 and Troop 36 held a joint Honor Court on Sunday, presenting four scouts with advanced ranks and 21 with new merit badges.

Jacob on Troop 36 received a Star ranking, as did Adaijah on Troop 19, during the March 20 ceremony at Floyd Baptist Church, which was conducted by troop members.

Star rankings require scouts to earn six merit badges as a First Class Scout, hold leadership positions, complete educational material with guardians and more.

Claire of Troop 19 advanced to Scout, which requires mastering a variety of skills (including rope care and knot tying) and completing presentations.

Bella on Troop 19 advanced to Life for earning five merit badges as a Star Scout, working with younger scouts, completing six hours of community service and more.

The following scouts from Troop 36 received the listed merit badges:

Citizenship in Society Merit Badge — Jacob, Thomas, Quinlan, Elijah

Communication — Thomas, Gavin, Ethan

Forestry — Thomas, Ethan

Welding — Quinlan

Electricity — Elijah

Troop 19 scouts received:

Geocaching — Bella, Emma Kate, Gretta, Jahzara, Joy

Chemistry — Annika, Hazel, Morgan

Law — Claire, Emma Kate

Art — Izzabel

Cooking — Bella

Insect Study — Gretta

Nuclear Science — Lily, TC

Personal Fitness — Adaijah, Jahzara

Robotics —Eve, Gallia, Jahzara

Snow Sports — Hazel

Recruiter Patch — Gallia

Troop 19 Scoutmaster Greg Sazonov said 11 of the 36 merit badges presented March 20 are required for Eagle rank.

Troop 36 Scoutmaster Rebbecca Jackson noted BSA scouting is for all youth from kindergarten up, and “we scout year-round.”

To learn more about becoming a scout and locate the correct troop to contact, visit www.beascout.org.