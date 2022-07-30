Soup Shop’s ‘Love’ sign made by local artist

A ‘Love’ sign is going up this week at the Soup Shop in Copper Hill, which has also expanded is offerings since opening and hosted several benefits for local families.

The three-foot by three-foot letters were designed by local artist Emma Weatherly, the Soup Shop owner Susan Huff said July 26. She added she plans to place trees on either side of the installment and a park bench nearby.

The Soup Shop is a hyper-local hub for everything from baked goods and canned goods to soups and humus crafted by Huff herself. It opened in May after renovations by Huff and her husband, John Bell.

Huff said the Soup Shop recently welcomed six new vendors, and it was featured on Citizen Telephone Co-Operative Community Show.

Benefit concerts have become recurring weekend events at the shop, with the next one planned for Saturday, July 30, Huff said.

Learn more about the Soup Shop and its events at www.floydsoup.com and www.facebook.com/thesoupshopVA.

The Soup Shop is located at 7360 Floyd Highway N. in Copper Hill. Visit in person from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.