Wythe man sentenced for shooting, killing stepson

It was a “horrible crime.”

The man who committed it said so.

Joel Perries Hosey expressed remorse on Thursday for shooting and killing his 30-year-old stepson, Chad A. Norris, in September 2020.

In May, the 63-year-old Barren Springs resident pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Norris’ death, and his sentencing was put off until this week.

According to police and the commonwealth, Hosey shot Norris once in the chest and claimed Norris, who was unarmed, charged at him following an argument with Hosey’s wife.

Hosey, who’s retired on disability and had no prior criminal record, told police he shot Norris because of a past history of domestic violence toward him.

On Thursday, Hosey said he made terrible decisions that September day.

“I took her son,” he said, “and I don’t know if I can ever live that down.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones said Hosey’s wife called on Monday to ask that Hosey have no contact with her or her son’s family.

Jones agreed that Hosey “made a terrible choice” and said the killing probably wouldn’t have happened if he’d called police earlier.

Saying that his client had been sincerely remorseful from the outset, defense attorney Paul Cassell asked the judge to take Hosey’s Thursday apology and his life history, which included a career and volunteer work, into account when passing judgment.

“Your honor, this is a horrible tragedy,” he said.

Agreeing that Hosey had taken responsibility and demonstrated remorse, Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. said he couldn’t overlook Hosey’s actions and sentenced him to serve three years and six months in jail.

Suggested state sentencing guidelines called for maximum punishment of five years and eight months.

After his release, Hosey, who’s been in jail since the shooting, will be on probation for five years and can’t live at his former residence or have any contact with the victim’s family.

He’ll get credit for time served while awaiting trial.