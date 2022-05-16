 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williams named FCPS’ Teacher of the Year

Morgan Williams

Floyd Elementary’s Morgan Williams is the 2022 Floyd County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

 Photo by Floyd County Public Schools

Floyd Elementary School’s Morgan Williams is the school district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Williams, who has taught in Floyd for four years, was recognized at the May 9 Floyd County Public School Board meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer read comments from colleagues and parents of students for each nominee: Kelly Blackwell (FCHS), Rebecca Jones (CES), Hannah Burkhart (WES), Annie Woolwine (IVES) and Williams (FES).

Williams has “mastered the art of being firm but fair,” Cromer said, and exemplifies compassion, love and grace.

Each school in the FCPS district voted for Teachers of the Year in April, and Williams said it was “an honor” to be chosen by her coworkers. She said “working with children is one of the most gratifying jobs” one can have.

Skyline National Bank sponsors monetary awards for Teachers of the Year, and the division Teacher of the Year receives an additional bonus, Cromer said May 9.

Branch Manager Jarrod Lusk and Suzanne Yearout presented the 2022 awards.

