Floyd JAMs brought home a total of six first- and second-place trophies from the Tommy Jarrell Youth Old Time Competition in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, last week.
Margo MacSweeney placed first in Dance and Clawhammer banjo, and Misha MacSweeney placed second in Flat-Footing.
Ola Griffiths Moeckel took second place in Fiddle, and William Griffiths Moeckel took second in Clawhammer banjo.
Overall, the group tied for first place as a band.
Floyd JAMs Music Director Mac Traynham and Robyn MacSweeney provided transportation, and JAMs Director Kirsten Griffiths provided support.