Schools host Fentanyl Awareness Days

Students, staff and parents in Smyth County recently got some special training in how to reverse an opioid overdose through the use of Narcan.

Sponsored by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, with partners from healthcare, law enforcement, education, business and the community, the training sessions were held at each of the three high schools with an afternoon session for students and an evening session for parents and the community.

More than 500 students and parents received training during the Fentanyl Awareness Days from the Virginia Department of Health and the Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition for Prevention, Treatment and Recovery.

School Resource Officers provided information on overdose prevention and the Virginia State Police talked to students about drug awareness.

Sgt. J.C. Robinson with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office explained the need for the training, a shortened version of what law enforcement officers receive.

“According to the CDC in 2020, 87.7% of overdose deaths in Virginia involved at least one opioid,” Robinson said. “With the ongoing opioid epidemic ravaging this region, Smyth County is not alone in seeing an increase in the number of overdose deaths.”

“The Virginia Department of Health publishes an annual report that shows the number of overdose deaths,” Robinson added. “The numbers from 2021 show an increase in the number of overdose deaths here, but also nationally. The increase in deaths alone would require protective resources like Narcan to be made available to our community members. But when you add the increased fentanyl threat and counterfeit pills that are being funneled into our community, it becomes increasingly clear that overdose training/prevention needs to be a priority also. Additionally, training benefits by providing education on the threat along with protective resources available.”

“We often only focus on drug addiction and forget about overdoses that occur from confusion over medication timing, misidentification of prescription medication, or if a child accidentally found old forgotten medication,” Robinson said. “As long as powerful opioid medications are prescribed there will be a threat of overdoses and a need for training like the Narcan training.”

“Narcan when administered pauses the body’s ability to absorb opioids,” Robinson explained. “This pause basically stops the overdose for a period of time. This time gives an opportunity to obtain medical treatment and prevent eminent death.”

The law enforcement/first responders’ Narcan training is longer than the civilian classes. That time covers legal issues, liability, and obligations for law enforcement and first responders as well as training in its use.

Linda Austin, executive director of the Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition for Prevention, Treatment and Recovery, organized the training.

“We are a regional umbrella coalition, Austin said of ASAC, covering 13 counties and three cities in Southwest Virginia with 15 community coalitions, including five faith-based coalitions.

“We educate, advocate, and we connect folks to the resources they need and resources one to another,” Austin said of ADAC. “We do our best to create collaborations and partnerships between community agencies so they can work together.”

Austin said she invited all the agencies represented at the training sessions.

“We all work together sharing resources,” Austin said, noting that ASAC has more than 650 members growing over 1,300% in the past five years. Meetings are held around the region to provide better access to members.

During ASAC’s strategic planning session in 2017 a faith community initiative was adopted to reach out to the faith community to educate on what is happening and why it is important for them to join the cause.

“Addiction is a family disease,” Austin said of wanting families and the faith-based community to be aware and educated about the drug abuse crisis. “They are critically important in the work that we do. We want to make sure that the faith community is aware of the resources that are available in their specific locations.”

Understanding the cause is important to the fight, she said. “For many people, most people actually, the drugs are not the problem, they’re the solution. That’s what numbs them to the point they can get through the day without remembering they were traumatized in some way. It’s important that our community starts understanding that too because that certainly lessens judgement and stigma.”

Tammy Bise, program specialist with the Virginia Department of Health, said, “We have today provided assistance with giving Narcan training (Revive) so that they are able to use Narcan to help reverse an overdose for individuals that do succumb to an overdose by an opioid-based substance. We’ve been training the kids on how to use that and what signs to look for if they do come across a person who has experienced an overdose or be mindful of it themselves. We also provide education on ways to have fun but not hurt yourself.”

Training involved instruction on how to use Narcan nasal spray and participants were provided samples to have on hand as well as safe methods for trying to arouse a person seemingly passed out from an overdose. They’re also informed that use of Narcan on a person who may have passed out for some reason other than an opioid overdose will not be harmed by Narcan and there is a good Samaritan law in place to protect people who administer the Narcan.

Sometimes the potency of the drugs abused can make the Narcan ineffective or require multiple doses, Bise said.

“Every life is worth all protective efforts we have, including Narcan training, abuse awareness, and prevention,” said Robinson. “This opioid epidemic has touched our entire community in some form or another. Every life saved from the increased availability of Narcan provides a family, friend, or loved one a chance… another chance or opportunity to get their loved one into a rehabilitation facility, where without Narcan the loved one is possibly gone.”

Anyone wishing more information can contact the Virginia Department of Health, ASAC, or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Department.