Brews and Bands winner to help kick off festival

Thirteen-year-old Wytheville native Jaelyn Taylor is excited to open the evening performances of this year’s Chautauqua Festival. Her band, Jaelyn Taylor and 21 South, won the recent Brews and Bands competition, earning the band a spot in the festival lineup. The band takes the stage 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

Taylor, the daughter of Jackie McGuire and Zachary Taylor, has been singing for as long as she can remember. Over the past few years, she has entered some competitions and has done well, fueling her desire to start a band. In addition to the Brews and Bands honor, she placed second in the Youth Folk Song category at the 2021 Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax. Also in 2021, she placed fifth in Adult Song at the Fries Fiddler’s Convention. In January, she played at the SPBGNA national bluegrass awards and convention in Nashville.

For Taylor, the band is a family affair with her father playing guitar and bass. Her grandfather, N.R. Taylor plays banjo, dobro and bass. Other musicians who play with the band include Carter Lester from Glade Springs on banjo, Adam McPeak of Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder on mandolin, David Chrisley of Max Meadows on bass, and Nikki Wright of Rural Retreat on fiddle. Most of the band members play multiple instruments.

“I’ve been singing bluegrass for as long as I can remember. I just recently picked up playing the mandolin,” said Taylor, who also plays rhythm guitar. “There’s just something about the music; it’s been passed down through the family.”

The Taylors live on Highway 21 South; they named the band after the highway.

Taylor, whose band plays a lot of gigs at the Floyd Country Store, was surprised to win the Brew and Bands competition.

“I didn’t know how we’d do with us being a bluegrass band and with other rock bands competing,” she said, adding that the band’s sound is a mix of bluegrass and gospel.

“My grandpa has always played bluegrass and my grandma (Dixie Taylor) sang more gospel in church, and because of that I think we do not only bluegrass but gospel as well,” she said.

A rising freshman at George Wythe High School, Taylor said her favorite song to perform is one that her father wrote called “Just One More Day,” about a widow whose husband died in a West Virginia coal mine.

“Jaelyn’s always had a huge love of music, and she just kind of progressed,” said her father. “I’ve played music for 30 years – and maybe I’m a bit prejudice – but I’ve never seen anyone who can memorize songs as quickly as she can, and have never seen anyone learn to play an instrument as quickly as she can.”

Taylor plays by ear.

“She learned how,” Zachary Taylor said. “Music has always been her go-to. When most kids are playing on a Play Station, she just lays music in her free time. That is what she does; she’s always wanted a career in it.”

Jaelyn’s determination to perform to larger audiences took off after she played with mandolin player Austin Tate of Marion and Carson Peters of Carson Peters and Iron Mountain. In November, her father took her to Nashville, where she stood on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

“I think that set her off wanting to be out there and be playing,” Zachary said. “Her hope and dream is to play in Wytheville, her hometown. We’ve had so much support and we are really glad we had the opportunity to play in Brews and Bands and now have taken the next step to play Chautauqua. This will be her first big festival, so I think it will be a good experience for her. I’m very proud of her, of course. I just hope she carries the bluegrass style of music; it’s a tradition in Southwest Virginia and also a family tradition. I’m just glad to see that she is carrying on with it.”

