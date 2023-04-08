Learn about the importance of sunshine, exercise, emotions, diet and sleep during the Floyd Community Health Fair later this month.

The free event, sponsored by Partnership for Floyd, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

More than 50 health practitioners — from yoga, massage therapy and herbalists to counselors, doctors and emergency medical technicians — will be available to chat about their services, as will officials from local hiking and gardening clubs.

Demonstrations and samples will be available to attendees.

A panel of experts will discuss topics such as anxiety and chronic post-COVID, focusing on SEEDS (sunshine, exercise, emotions, diet and sleep).

Sunshine increases the levels of serotonin and dopamine in one’s brain, which are linked to a “sunny” personality. It also decreases the chemical melatonin which depresses body functions to prepare for sleep.

Exercise gets blood, oxygen and nutrients to every cell, including brain cells. Dance, work, garden, jog up the hills or just go out for a walk in nature. It strengthens our muscles, improves our balance and our mental state.

Outside exercise is the best and here in Floyd we have wonderful opportunities. There is a new Fitness Trail with eight exercise stations to work all our muscles in tune with nature along the Dodd Creek Trail. It winds behind the Floyd County Recreation Park , just north of town.

Emotions affect immune systems. Research shows good personal and community relationships are more important than money to health and wellbeing.

Laughter and gratitude are especially important to good health. Laughing out loud even reduces stress and blood pressure.

Diet affects the health of every cell in our body and every cell in our body is intricately connected to each other and to life.

Eating a diet with about 75% fresh veggies and fruits gives us the balance of fiber and nutrition we need, alongside a little protein at every meal and starch for calories. Eating locally grown fresh foods is best.

Sleep is important for resting our bodies and to balance the chemicals in our brains. We sleep better when we have been outside working, playing, walking or gardening for one or more hours each day.

Partnership for Floyd’s Jane Cundiff has a video on SEEDS developed for her Radford University students at www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBwtup6G0AE.

Learn more about each of the components of SEEDS and local Floyd County offerings during the Health Fair at the Floyd County High School Gym.

There is still room for a few more health providers/educators/vendors at the Floyd Community Health Fair. Practitioners interested in signing up for a spot ($30) should email Jane Cundiff at PartnershipForFloyd@gmail.com.

The April 29 fair at FCHS (721 Baker St.) is free and all are welcome.