The 4th Annual Atkins Ruritan Race Car Show took place on March 26 with prizes for top vehicles, plus vendors, music, food and more.

The show awarded the top three cars in each class a trophy along with a trophy for People’s Choice.

Awards were presented as follows:

Vintage – 1st place, Coty Moore

Super Street – 1st place, Keith Griffits; 2nd place, Uria Farris; 3rd place, Eddie Bentley

UCar – 1st place, Alex Eastridge; 2nd place, Daniel Hanshew; 3rd place, Braxton Surber

Open Wheel – 1st place, Dustin Dowell

KCar – 1st place, Jacob Lowder

Mini Stock – 1st place, Kevin Atwell; 2nd place, Billy Cline; 3rd place, Joe Gravely

Drag Cars – 1st place, Ryan Waddle; 2nd place, Roy Waller

People's Choice - Billy Cline

Concessions were available from the Atkins Ruritan Club and door prizes were presented.

Music was provided by Dan Kegley and his wife Sara with DanJoe Music for the Community.

Proceeds go to the Atkins Ruritan Club for community activities and support.