Big Pencil getting a facelift

A popular Main Street landmark is undergoing a makeover.

The Big Pencil that hangs over Wytheville Office Supply has been taken down to be refurbished and painted bright yellow and green to resemble a No. 2 Ticonderoga pencil.

Office Supply owner Wayne Roop said there is no definite completion date, but as soon as possible, the pencil will return home.

For more than six decades, visitors and residents have made it a point to visit the pencil; it’s also a popular background spot for selfies and photos.

Wythe Sheet Metal built the 30-foot-long metal pencil, which has had several facelifts over the years to keep it in pristine condition. The last time the pencil was refurbished was in 2008.

Mark Umberger from Umberger Contractors used a crane to remove the pencil and will also erect the pencil after the painting is complete. Charles Harrison is painting the pencil.

The Big Pencil dates back to the early 1960s when John Campbell Findlay, the original owner of Wytheville Office Supply, had the pencil constructed. He hoped other downtown businesses would follow suit and hang large items to help identify their businesses, too. Findlay also commissioned a huge pair of chrome scissors to hang over a barber shop he owned. Unfortunately, other businesspeople did not share Findlay’s enthusiasm for large identifiers. The working, electric scissors now hang inside Wytheville Office Supply.

The office supply company has moved several times since opening in 1948. And since the early 1960s, the Big Pencil has moved right along with the business. In 1972, Roop and his late wife, Kathryn "Ty" Findlay Roop, purchased Wytheville Office Supply. In 1985, the Big Pencil was moved one last time to the office’s current address at 146 West Main St.

This year, Wytheville Office Supply celebrates its 50th year of ownership by the Roop family.