This week’s installment of Small Town Word is a song I wrote a few years back, particularly regarding to a series of riots that occurred across our country.

It’s a poem, based on the hopes I have for many different people. For I hope that one day our differences will be settled, our dreams will be realized and our peace for one another will enter in our lives at last.

“Lions and Lambs”

These wells have ran dry.

There’s a blood stain too,

it does not lie.

It can not move.

I wish people wouldn’t play with fire,

like it was a knife.

Shake hands with a liar,

and pretend it’s alright.

Lend a hand to everybody,

I’m thinking of that city.

They’ve been ignored,

my burdens lay on me.

Steadily I took a few steps back,

saw some good, saw some bad.

I heard young voices grow mad.

Yes, some were Lions,

yes, some were Lambs.

They march forever,

in a glass of pouring sands.

Stabbing each other’s back, sometimes,

and gambling with death under crimson made skies.

Maybe they’ve made peace from sea to sea?

I feel we’ve got a long way to go,

it’s under fire in a marquee.

I don’t want their fight,

where Lions use arson fires for their light.

Where crowds downtown move in that night.

I want it all right now, no more ghostwrite.

I think they know what’s wrong, what is right.

Maybe our differences will see that time?

When our aggressions, no longer cloud our mind.

Maybe then, some day, we’ll leave it behind.

‘Small Town Word’ is a regular column in The Floyd Press, featuring the work of Kevin Hendrick, a local writer and author who shares insights and poetry.