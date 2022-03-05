Little River Medical: March opens solo practice

Floyd County’s Dr. Jared March, formerly of LewisGale Physicians, has opened his own medical practice, taking on new challenges, including tackling insurance companies and new technology, in order to “remove barriers” in his doctor-patient relationships.

Little River Medical, currently consisting of March and two employees, is operating out of a 1898 Victorian home at 464 Christiansburg Pike.

The practice’s website at www.littlerivermedical.com includes a link to a patient portal, a contact form to arrange an appointment, and a biography about March and his past experiences in healthcare.

March said this week a mentor once told him to never let anything get between him and his patients, and explained how modern medicine, he feels, has driven a wedge between patients and those who address their health needs.

“Medicine has changed a lot over the years and now there are many things that threaten the doctor-patient relationship: corporate interests, insurance formularies, government mandates... We can't fix most of the problems with modern medicine, but I can open a practice and remove as many barriers as possible between me and my patients,” March said this week.

Having worked as an outpatient internist, attending physician and medical director of a long-term rehabilitation facility, March has been licensed in internal medicine since 2012, and he and his family have lived in Floyd County since 2008.

March’s wife, Marie, was elected to represent the 7th Legislative District in the Virginia House of Delegates in November 2021, and the two own a handful of businesses throughout the New River Valley.

March said this week other healthcare providers have inquired about joining his practice, which started accepting patients this month, according to the LRM website.

He said, “Floyd County has had a handful of great doctors who have gone before me — most had their own practice.”

“There's something different about a community doc who isn't tied to a big hospital system,” he continued. “I hope that people will feel at home at Little River Medical, that we will give people a choice and that one patient at a time, we can help improve the health of the community.”

Learn more about LRM and March online at www.littlerivermedical.com or call (540) 745-2514.