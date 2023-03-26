Statement of support

Dear Editor,

In 2011, while addressing the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II quoted an Australian Aboriginal proverb which summarized her life philosophy, saying “We are all visitors to this time, this place. We are just passing through. Our purpose here is to observe, to learn, to grow, to love… and then we return home.”

The Floyd Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) is a member of Baltimore Yearly Meeting. Recently BYM had its annual business meeting while in the guidance of worship. Included in the business was a discussion on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

A statement paper from BYM to its 53 member meetings offered the meetings spiritual clarification about BYM’s decision to support women’s reproductive rights. It also encouraged Monthly Meetings to give voice to their statements of support.

Below is Floyd Monthly Meeting’s statement:

“We hold this truth to be self-evident:

life is a spiritual journey for every individual;

each person must make this journey with the guidance of that of God within

each of us and by each person’s inner guide of values/ethics/respect.

Therefore, choice is each person’s self-evident right and responsibility.

We trust women, support choice and their right to their personal spiritual journey.”

Floyd Friends Monthly Meeting welcomes anyone, regardless of race, gender identity or sexual orientation to worship with us.

Trusting in that of God within each person and each person’s spiritual experiences,

Respectfully,

Alison Prudner

Clerk of Floyd Friends

Monthly Meeting, Floyd