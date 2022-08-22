 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local farm plans first corn maze

The farm store at Turner Family Farms recently relocated, just in time for preparations to begin for the grand opening of the farm’s first-ever corn maze.

Owners Jason and Wes Turner are third-generation farmers, who opened the original farm store in 2020.

The new store opened at the beginning of August, complete with beef, pork and fresh produce from Turner Family Farms, as well as other local farms.

The inaugural corn maze at the farm will open to the public on Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 30.

Pumpkins available by opening day, and there will be a play area for kids to enjoy.

Adult tickets are $7, kids five to 12 are $5, and kids four and younger are admitted free.

Maze Days at Turner Family Farms is scheduled for Oct. 1-2, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Driftwood Catering will have a food truck on-site both days.

Turner Family Farms is located at 699 Franklin Pike SE in Floyd.

