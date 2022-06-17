Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Rhett — a certified “diamond in the ruff.”

Rhett shines brightly if you take the time to get to know him, FCHS states. At about seven months old, he wants to be loved more than anything in the world.

Rhett is an active Beagle/hound puppy, weighing in at about 35 pounds. He can easily be dubbed an escape artist. A yard with a secure fence, that he cannot climb, would be best for him to be outside safely and securely.

Rhett also loves to snuggle and chooses snuggling over playing fetch. He has learned 'sit' very easily and we are working on 'stay' at his foster home. He knows his name and comes when you call him.

To meet Rhett, complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207.

Other fosters and adoptable pets can be found online, as well.