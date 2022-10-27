Pride of Floyd County Marching Band takes AAA title

The Pride of Floyd County Marching Band secured a AAA title during its first competitive show of the 2022 season: the Celtic Classic at Glenvar High School.

A total of 11 bands competed on Oct. 15, and Floyd earned the Grand Champion title.

Director Casey Dillon said this year’s band is made up of 51 members, currently in grades eight to 12, who have had up to six years of experience with their instruments.

The competitive marching band season begins in July, when students learn to march and play at the same time during band camp, Dillion said.

Members must memorize 40 or more places they need to stand and about eight minutes worth of music to execute the show, which Dillon said “doesn’t sound like much, but is incredibly difficult.”

The band practices at least 90 minutes each day.

The 2022 show features some Cirque du Soleil pieces, Dillion said, “as well as rock elements such as ‘Creep’ by Radiohead.”

Bands at competitions are judged on several aspects of their performance, which hold various weights toward the final score.

Categories with more weight include visual and general effect scores, Dillon said, while the smaller portions include color guard and percussion. The category typically worth the most is music.

The Pride of Floyd County Marching Band placed first in each of the aforementioned categories on Oct. 15 and competed at Lord Botetourt on Oct. 22.

Other upcoming events for the band include Floyd’s Veterans Day Parade and a parade in Meadows of Dan in November.