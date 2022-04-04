Country Store serving up Chatham Rabbits

With pandemic restrictions lifted and music lovers itching to get out and listen, North Carolina-based Americana band the Chatham Rabbits has been stretching their tour legs.

Sarah McCombie, the banjo-picking part of the duo, said hitting the road after being cooped up for so long is a bit like going back to the gym after having not worked out in a while.

It may have taken some time to limber up – the Chatham Rabbits launched their spring tour in Decatur, Georgia, on March 1 – but it’s been worth it, she said. After a swing through the deep South, the group headed to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic before swooping into Virginia, where on Sunday, April 10, they’ll perform at Floyd Country Store.

Though it’s the first time for the Sarah and Austin McCombie playing at the Country Store, they’ve been there before, catching Johnson City, Tennessee-based band Bill and the Belles a couple years back.

The husband and wife are bringing the band’s mandolin and bass player to the Floyd show, where fans will likely hear favorites from past albums – “The Yoke is Easy, the Burden is Full” and “All I Want From You” – as well as new stuff from their upcoming album “If You See Me Riding By.”

The new album, which McCombie swears is the best yet, drops on June 3.

Before that, though, a nearly year-long project will hit the airwaves, introducing the Chatham Rabbits to what they hope will be a wider audience. The two are set to star in a five-episode PBS series, “On the Road With the Chatham Rabbits” that will start on May 7. The show, which will air throughout the month and then be available via streaming throughout the nation, focuses on what it’s like to be married, touring musicians.

The couple has not only married in life, they’ve married their musical histories. Sarah McCombie first took the stage as part of the South Carolina Broadcasters, singing and playing banjo. Austin McCombie played guitar and keyboards for an electronic band called DASH.

On their website, www.chathamrabbits.com, Sarah McCombie describes their sound as “able to belong nowhere and everywhere at the same time.”

McCombie, who counts herself a huge fan of singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, says the band is heavily influenced by the simplicity and power of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings’ pointing to the trail-blazing outfit’s near 30 years of success.

The Chatham Rabbits, McCombie said, prides itself on connecting with audiences and she feels the experience will fit perfectly at the Country Store. Tickets are $17 in advance and $22 the day of the show. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. on April 10.

Buy tickets online at https://aftontickets.com/event/buyticket/gl9eq1695w