Floyd County fall sports schedules

All Floyd County High School sports schedules are subject to change throughout the season. For the most up-to-date schedule, visit www.threeriversdistrictva.org.
Cross Country:
Aug. 27 — Blacksburg Relays at Blacksburg High School
Aug. 31 — Highlander Invitational at Radford
Sept. 10 Knights Crossing Invitational at Green Hill Park
Sept. 24 — Alleghany Invite at Jackson River Sports Complex
Oct. 1 — Hagan Stone XC Classic at Pleasant Garden in North Carolina
Oct. 8 — Runnin’ with the Wolves at Sims Farm in Forest
Oct. 19 — Metro XC Championships at Blacksburg High School
Oct. 22 — Middle School State Championships at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville
Region 2C Championships date TBD
Nov. 12 — Virginia High School League Class 2 State XC meet at Green Hill Park
Football:
Buffaloes JV and varsity football teams kick off at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Varsity Scrimmage — Friday, Aug. 12 Away vs. Blacksburg at 6 p.m.
JV Benefit — Friday, Aug. 19 Away vs. Bassett at 5 p.m.
JV Game — Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Christiansburg
Varsity Game — Friday, Aug .26 Away vs. Christiansburg
JV Game — Thursday, Sept. 1 Away vs. Patrick County
Varsity Game — Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Patrick County
Varsity Game — Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Auburn
JV Game — Thursday, Sept. 15 Away vs . Fort Chiswell
Varsity Game — Friday, Sept. 16 Away vs. Fort Chiswell
JV Game — Thursday, Sept. 29 Away vs . Carroll County
Varsity Game — Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Carroll County
JV Game — Thursday, Oct. 6 Away vs. Glenvar
Varsity Game — Friday, Oct. 7 vs. Glenvar at 7 p.m. *Homecoming*
JV Game — Thursday, Oct. 13 vs. James River
Varsity Game — Friday, Oct. 14 Away vs. James River
JV Game — Thursday, Oct. 20 Away vs. Radford
Varsity Game — Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Radford
JV Game — Thursday, Oct. 27 vs. Alleghany
Varsity Game — Friday, Oct. 28 Away vs. Alleghany
Varsity Game — Friday, Nov. 4 Away vs. Carroll County
Golf:
Aug. 1 vs. Alleghany at Cliff View Golf Club
Aug. 3 vs. multiple schools at Old Mill Golf Course.
Aug. 4 vs. Carroll County at Old Mill
Aug. 8 vs. Radford at River Course
Aug. 15 vs multiple schools at Great Oaks Country Club
Aug. 29 vs. Glenvar, course TBD
Sept. 8 vs. multiple schools at Great Oaks Country Club
Sept. 15 vs Patrick County at Old Mill
Volleyball:
Unless otherwise noted the JV and varsity Lady Buffs play on the same court, against the same opponents. JV games start at 5:30 p.m., and varsity games begin at 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 (Varsity only) vs. multiple schools at Bassett High School
Aug. 23 vs. Patrick County
Aug 29 Away vs. Christiansburg
Aug. 31 vs. Pulaski County
Sept. 2 (varsity only) Away vs. Auburn
Sept. 10 (JV only) Away vs. multiple schools at William Byrd
Sept. 13 Away vs. Patrick County
Sept. 17 (Varsity only) Away vs. multiple schools at William Byrd
Sept. 19 (Varsity only) vs. Christiansburg
Sept. 27 vs. James River
Sept. 29 vs. Alleghany
Oct. 3 Away Vs. Pulaski
Oct. 4 Away vs. Radford
Oct. 6 vs. Glenvar
Oct. 11 Away vs. James River
Oct. 18 Away vs. Alleghany
Oct. 20 vs. Radford
Oct. 25 Away vs. Glenvar
Oct. 27 vs. Carroll County