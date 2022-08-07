Floyd County fall sports schedules

All Floyd County High School sports schedules are subject to change throughout the season. For the most up-to-date schedule, visit www.threeriversdistrictva.org.

Cross Country:

Aug. 27 — Blacksburg Relays at Blacksburg High School

Aug. 31 — Highlander Invitational at Radford

Sept. 10 Knights Crossing Invitational at Green Hill Park

Sept. 24 — Alleghany Invite at Jackson River Sports Complex

Oct. 1 — Hagan Stone XC Classic at Pleasant Garden in North Carolina

Oct. 8 — Runnin’ with the Wolves at Sims Farm in Forest

Oct. 19 — Metro XC Championships at Blacksburg High School

Oct. 22 — Middle School State Championships at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville

Region 2C Championships date TBD

Nov. 12 — Virginia High School League Class 2 State XC meet at Green Hill Park

Football:

Buffaloes JV and varsity football teams kick off at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Varsity Scrimmage — Friday, Aug. 12 Away vs. Blacksburg at 6 p.m.

JV Benefit — Friday, Aug. 19 Away vs. Bassett at 5 p.m.

JV Game — Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Christiansburg

Varsity Game — Friday, Aug .26 Away vs. Christiansburg

JV Game — Thursday, Sept. 1 Away vs. Patrick County

Varsity Game — Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Patrick County

Varsity Game — Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Auburn

JV Game — Thursday, Sept. 15 Away vs . Fort Chiswell

Varsity Game — Friday, Sept. 16 Away vs. Fort Chiswell

JV Game — Thursday, Sept. 29 Away vs . Carroll County

Varsity Game — Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Carroll County

JV Game — Thursday, Oct. 6 Away vs. Glenvar

Varsity Game — Friday, Oct. 7 vs. Glenvar at 7 p.m. *Homecoming*

JV Game — Thursday, Oct. 13 vs. James River

Varsity Game — Friday, Oct. 14 Away vs. James River

JV Game — Thursday, Oct. 20 Away vs. Radford

Varsity Game — Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Radford

JV Game — Thursday, Oct. 27 vs. Alleghany

Varsity Game — Friday, Oct. 28 Away vs. Alleghany

Varsity Game — Friday, Nov. 4 Away vs. Carroll County

Golf:

Aug. 1 vs. Alleghany at Cliff View Golf Club

Aug. 3 vs. multiple schools at Old Mill Golf Course.

Aug. 4 vs. Carroll County at Old Mill

Aug. 8 vs. Radford at River Course

Aug. 15 vs multiple schools at Great Oaks Country Club

Aug. 29 vs. Glenvar, course TBD

Sept. 8 vs. multiple schools at Great Oaks Country Club

Sept. 15 vs Patrick County at Old Mill

Volleyball:

Unless otherwise noted the JV and varsity Lady Buffs play on the same court, against the same opponents. JV games start at 5:30 p.m., and varsity games begin at 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 (Varsity only) vs. multiple schools at Bassett High School

Aug. 23 vs. Patrick County

Aug 29 Away vs. Christiansburg

Aug. 31 vs. Pulaski County

Sept. 2 (varsity only) Away vs. Auburn

Sept. 10 (JV only) Away vs. multiple schools at William Byrd

Sept. 13 Away vs. Patrick County

Sept. 17 (Varsity only) Away vs. multiple schools at William Byrd

Sept. 19 (Varsity only) vs. Christiansburg

Sept. 27 vs. James River

Sept. 29 vs. Alleghany

Oct. 3 Away Vs. Pulaski

Oct. 4 Away vs. Radford

Oct. 6 vs. Glenvar

Oct. 11 Away vs. James River

Oct. 18 Away vs. Alleghany

Oct. 20 vs. Radford

Oct. 25 Away vs. Glenvar

Oct. 27 vs. Carroll County