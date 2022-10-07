Cross Country runners break records

Mason Erchull completed his second-ever 5K at the Alleghany Invitational with a time of 16:24, becoming the new school record holder in the event.

The previous record was held by Ben Cooke and was set way back in 1994.

The Alleghany Invitational on Sept. 24 had a total of 32 teams. The varsity boys finished fourth overall and first in the division.

Erchull placed fourth individually. Garrett Weaver and Hank Schroeder set new personal bests, as did Chase Keith and Jack Ruble, working in a team.

Graham Weaver, Noah Zantow, Nick Alley and Mathew Booth also had great performances. Eight of the nine varsity boys set new personal records Sept. 24.

The varsity girls also placed first in the division and nabbed third overall.

Zoe Belshan tied her best 5K with a speedy time of 19:43and placed fourth individually.

Leah Altizer, Reagan Lynch and Abby Allen continued their solid racing, showcasing their strength as some of the best freshmen in the state. Emma Willie set another big personal record and has continually gotten better every single race.

Grace Marrone and Larah Blevins closed out the race strong for the Lady Buffaloes.

For the first time ever, the middle school Lady Buffs placed first overall at the Sept. 24 Alleghany Invitational, with all of the girls setting personal records along the way.

Annika Beegle, Maya Angileri and Miley Hopper finished in the top 10 of the race.

The rest of the team, including Grace Aldridge, Reagan Harris, Izzabel Beegle, Lucy Bazin, Ava Cockram, and Lilly Hawkins, also gave great performances.

The middle school boys finished eighth as a team, also setting a number of personal records.

The Buffs were led by Drew Keith and Carter Chaffin. They were followed by fast races from Trace Lewis, Van Coulston, Bryce Schumann, Mathew Anang and Ben Coulston.

The Cross Country Buffaloes completed in the East Mont Invitational in Shawsville on Oct. 5, and they are scheduled to compete in Runnin’ with the Wolves on Oct. 8.