Day of Prayer gathering to take place at noon in Marion

As it will be in communities across all 50 states, individuals will join together in prayer in Marion for this country Thursday.

A gathering of pastors and individuals is scheduled to occur at noon at the flagpole next to Marion’s town hall on Main Street.

The National Day of Prayer observance was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed by President Harry Truman. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan set the day on the first Thursday of May.

President Joe Biden is expected to issue a presidential National Day of Prayer proclamation Thursday. The 2021 proclamation, in part, read: “Today, we remember and celebrate the role that the healing balm of prayer can play in our lives and in the life of our Nation. As we continue to confront the crises and challenges of our time — from a deadly pandemic, to the loss of lives and livelihoods in its wake, to a reckoning on racial justice, to the existential threat of climate change — Americans of faith can call upon the power of prayer to provide hope and uplift us for the work ahead. As the late Congressman John Lewis once said, ‘Nothing can stop the power of a committed and determined people to make a difference in our society. Why? Because human beings are the most dynamic link to the divine on this planet.’”

The 2022 theme is “Exalt the Lord Who has Established Us” based on the theme verse, Colossians 2:6-7 (NASB), which reads: “Therefore, as you have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, having been firmly rooted and now being built up in Him and established in your faith, just as you were instructed, and overflowing with gratitude.”

According to the National Day of Prayer Task Force, the theme is set against the backdrop of a painting created exclusively for the National Day of Prayer by Christian artist Ron DiCianni. The image, according to DiCianni, “illustrates God’s people joining His angels in exalting Him as we pray, because He is God Almighty. We have bold access to His throne and passionate confidence as we pray – because he has established us in this nation and is working in the heavenlies to accomplish all that He has purposed – as we pray for America!”

Marion’s National Day of Prayer event is organized by Ken Heath, and Heath said in a news release that he is anticipating a strong turnout. “We’ve commemorated this day every year I can remember,” he said, “even during the pandemic, and each time, our community has come together for continued blessing – even when our events were virtual. Being able to gather again is always a celebration, and this event is one of the most important ones on my personal calendar as we gather to give thanks and ask for mercy, forgiveness, and continued blessings for myself, our community, our nation and our world.”

All area pastors are invited to participate in offering a prayer. The program will conclude with a singing of hymns.

“Our praise of His unchanging attributes and remembrance of His blessings has helped Americans remain steadfast in faith even through the most challenging of times,” said National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell. “Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that we do not waver today in this practice of praise and expressions of faith, love, and thanks as we unite in prayer across America on this National Day of Prayer.”

The National Day of Prayer broadcast, produced this year in collaboration with Pray.com and The Museum of the Bible, will air on television and radio, and will be streamed through social media at 8 p.m. ET. For station and social media information, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org.