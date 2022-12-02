 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas For Children gift pick up next week

Christmas for Children hosts annual fundraisers to benefit the upcoming Christmas season for Floyd children. This photo was taken in June 2021 during CFC’s yardsale at the Moose Lodge.

Christmas For Children is happily serving more than 70 families this year with Christmas gifts for 156 children. Parents and guardians can pick up gift packages on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. Those picking up are asked to bring the letter sent to the approved applicant and photo ID.

Pick up hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 and from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 10 at the Floyd Moose Lodge (444 Floyd Hwy S.).

The purpose of CFC is to provide supplemental gifts during the holidays for children (from birth through high school and unmarried) of families of low income or experiencing financial problems in Floyd County. CFC is not restricted to families receiving public assistance.

For more information, visit www.christmasforchildrenfloyd.com.

