Honey bee essay contest open

Active Floyd County 4-H members have the opportunity to win up to $850 and compete on a national level in an essay contest revolving around honey bees from now to April 1.

Presented by the Foundation for the Preservation of Honey Bees and Virginia 4-H, three state winners will receive cash prizes ($100, $50, $25) and an appropriate book about honey bees, beekeeping or honey.

The state winner will be forwarded on to national competition, which awards another three cash prizes ($750, $500, $250).

The 2022 essay topic is, Transportation: Minimizing Stress on Bees While Getting Them Where They Need to Be. The following is the prompt, provided by the Foundation for the Preservation of Honey Bees and Virginia 4-H:

“Each year, approximately 1.5 million honey bee colonies make the trip to California to pollinate almonds, mostly via large trucks. The movement of these colonies, along with another half million colonies based in California, constitute the largest insect migration event in the world (albeit assisted migration). Many beekeepers often need to move colonies to various apiary locations, or for local pollination, etc. What are the major stresses on bees during local and long-distance* transportation?

In your essay, please give specific examples for how those stresses can be minimized when moving colonies within an apiary, during short-distance movement among local apiaries, and during long-distance movement across state lines.

Writers are encouraged to include photos and interviews with commercial beekeepers, citing state laws for the transport of bees.

*Long-distance bee moving is any move that cannot be accomplished in one night, and therefore the load must be netted so that the bees don't fly off the truck during the day. Any other beehive movement can be considered local even though it may be a 250-mile trip or longer.

An essential judging criterion is the scope of research you put forth in developing the ideas behind your essay, accounting for 40% of your score. The number of sources consulted, the authority of the sources and the variety of the sources are all evaluated. Personal interviews with beekeepers and others familiar with the subject are valued sources of information and should be documented. Note that “honey bee” is properly spelled as two words, even though many otherwise authoritative references spell it as one word.”