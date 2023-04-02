Roots with Wings, the Floyd Story Center at the Old Church Gallery's place-based oral history outreach project, has received national recognition in a book published by the University Press of Kentucky.

The book, “Engaging Appalachia: A Guidebook for Building Capacity and Sustainability,” is edited by Rebecca Adkins Fletcher from East Tennessee State University; Rebecca-Eli Long, Purdue University and William Schumann, Appalachian State University.

It embraces "hard-earned experiences from decades of work in Appalachia and sets forth new models for building community resilience in a changing world."

The Appalachian Studies Conference at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, will exhibit the book this month.

Floyd’s Catherine Pauley and Kathleen Ingoldsby from the Old Church Gallery co-authored the chapter, "Roots With Wings: Oral History Project in Floyd County, Virginia,” which features Barry Hollandsworth, Floyd County High School principal; Mary Dickerson, middle school math teacher at Floyd Elementary; Angela Myers, former FCHS media technology teacher; and Melinda Wagner, cultural anthropologist from Radford University.

The Roots with Wings chapter is unique because it describes an 11-year multi-generational partnership among a community nonprofit, a university and local public schools.

"If you do not teach young people . . . and help them with some instruction, then they may never realize the potential of studying and appreciating the beauty of the cultures that are actually around them," Pauley said.

Floyd Story Center directors and Radford University student mentors taught Floyd County High School students how to conduct ethical, methodologically sound interviews, record using audio and video equipment, transcribe, archive, discover themes and create movies.

The project planted the roots of intergenerational community relationships, while introducing state-of-the-art technology wings.

Ingoldsby said what sets the program apart from other school history projects is the community component.

“An accessible community archive . . . keeps cultural history alive for future generations,” Ingoldsby said.

By 2018, 222 FCHS students had interviewed World War II veterans and representatives of local communities and neighborhoods, and created 70 video movies, assisted by 97 Radford University mentors, as a part of Roots with Wings.

Writing the chapter for “Engaging Appalachia” was a gratifying experience that gave the authors the chance to reflect on the decade-plus span of the Roots with Wings partnership.

"The project has strengthened . . . our relationship with the Floyd County community, which is very important to me," Hollandsworth said in the chapter.

Dickerson said that through place-based education, "the community benefits from a body of learners who are active citizens and willing to better the place in which they live."

“Engaging Appalachia” is available from the University Press of Kentucky website at www.kentuckypress.com/9780813196947/engaging-appalachia/, as well as from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Bookshop, and a variety of local bookstores listed at Indiebound.

A 2018 grant from Virginia Humanities funded production of the "From the Front Porch to the Front Lines" DVD boxed sets of 39 student-made movies of Roots with Wings’ World War II series, with extensive liner notes.

In 2019 the Floyd Story Center's Roots with Wings project pivoted to offering an oral history professional development activity that affords Floyd County Public Schools faculty and staff credit toward license renewal. Faculty and staff participants were Jason Burgard, Molly Cox, Mary Dickerson, Kimberly Ingram, Vickie McAlexander, Alice Slusher and Katie Thomas.

A recent effort is the new Old Church Gallery website, which includes the Gallery Shop, collections, artifacts and more. Support the gallery’s mission and learn more at www.oldchurchgallery.org.