Art show to highlight Appalachian talent

Formato Fine Arts will host “Faces of Appalachia,” an art show that celebrates the unique and diverse culture of the Appalachian Mountains on Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m. at the gallery, 100 W. Main St., Wytheville.

“As an Appalachian myself, I feel deep roots through the generations before me. The centerpiece of the show will be grandmother, Lorraine Ray Formato who grew up as one of ten on a tobacco farm in Patrick County near Stuart, Virginia,” Formato said.

The artwork will include paintings, mixed media installations and video projection of the Appalachian spirit. All of the artists participating in the art show are Appalachian and show their roots through their artwork, Formato added. Artists include Kay Sutherland, Lily Formato, Daniel Meade, Madchen Meyer, Juleah Edwards, Bil Wysor and Tatum Spears.

During the show, there will be live music from Thom Moore on the banjo. In addition, Slider Kings will be serve special hors-d’oeuvres for the event. West Wind Winery also will be serving.