Pet of the Week

Cami

Cami is a shy young lady, ready for adoption from the Floyd Humane Society.

 Photo submitted

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Cami, who is a sweet and shy female cat that tends to avoid new people and lots of noise.

She tends to have a favorite human in the house and would do best in a quiet home, as an only pet.

Cami is spayed and two years old. She is sensitive to changes in her routine so consistency is important to keeping her comfortable and happy.

To meet Cami and any of the other pets at FCHS, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for volunteers to return.

Submit an adoption application and learn more at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

