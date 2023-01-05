Next Generation: Making a difference today

When Scott Perry arrived at Floyd’s world-famous coffee shop, Red Rooster, I was not prepared for the knowledge I would obtain throughout our conversation.

Perry has been a coach all of his life, whether coaching students as a teacher or coaching music students. He started life coaching in 2016 after he went through an online leadership workshop that provided Scott with the skills he needed to be an impactful leader and make meaningful change.

Perry said he was “a bit of a troublemaker” growing up, “if you can believe it.”

He went to a small school with a total of two teachers, who were passionate about their jobs and there to help kids succeed. One of Perry’s teachers held a world religion class. “One of my teachers… made us read the Bhagavad Gita,” Perry said.

The Bhagavad Gita is a Hindu text that teaches that one can kill only the body; the soul is immortal.

Perry said the text “really resonated” with him, as did The Meditations by Marcus Aureluis, the Roman emperor, who “wrote down daily reminders to himself of what it means to be a good person,” Perry said.

“The Meditations are one of the main books in Stoic Philosophy, which is an ancient Greek and Roman Philosophy, that basically says the only thing that is required to live a good life is to be a good person,” Perry explained.

Stoic philosophy maximizes positive emotions, minimizes negative ones, and helps those that practice it, like Perry, be more resilient and live their best lives.

Perry said The Bhagvad Gita and The Meditations have “informed everything” he has done since.

These two assigned books led him down the path he’s on today — one of stoicism, facing adversity and helping others face adversity and find their true calling.

After teaching for five years, Perry decided to pursue another passion: music.

“Stoic philosophy and The Bhagavad Gita played into that [career change] because I felt like that was my calling,” Perry said.

The combination of the two careers helped Perry pick up the skills he needed to eventually become a life coach, which is what he does now.

“I help people define the difference they can make,” Perry said. “We all want the same things. We want a life that matters.”

Perry helps people find what matters to them. He can work anywhere as long as there’s an Internet connection.

Most of Perry’s clients are between 40 and 65 years old, who think they’re reached their “midway point” in life, he said. “They realize there are fewer years ahead of them than which they’ve already lived.”

One of the first things Perry teaches clients about is “memento mori,” which is Latin for “Remember, you die.”

“I go for a run every day at the cemetery and that’s my memento mori,” Perry said. “It helps me sharpen my focus and reminds me that my life will be over at some point, and I want to have lived it as well as I can and made as big of an impact as possible.”

Another thing Perry teaches his clients is to play their own “game,” not someone else’s.

“You spend half your life playing someone else’s game — the game that society and school and occupation has decided you need to live — but when it’s time to play your game, you have to be able to define what you really want,” Perry said.

He added, “What you really want is not lots of money, and a big house, and a fancy car. What you actually want is to feel like your life means something and to feel a sense of joy and fulfillment.”

Perry helps people to find what it is that will give them meaning and help them feel that sense of joy and fulfillment. He does that by helping his clients find their vocation, or who they are, what they’re good at, and where they belong.

Great thinkers since David Thoreau have said that “if you don’t know who you are, how do you know what you want or where you want to get to,” Perry said.

“I did that for myself, and because I did that for myself after years of making mistakes and failing, I’m able to teach people to do that much more efficiently,” he added.

Perry said roadmaps — like going to school, getting good grades, going to another school, getting a good job, etc. — can only take you where others have gone or where others want you to go.

Perry’s clients get a compass to find their own way, one of self-fulfillment.

We could all learn from this knowledge that Perry possesses: to live our lives, not someone else’s life. To live our lives to the fullest. To embrace adversity and face it head on. If we all did that, we may all be a smidge happier.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2022-2023 school year.