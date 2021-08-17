Adams' love of Marion never faded

Scherr-Adams noted, “A black woman going to college in 1958 was not a small thing. She told me that her father's friends would say, ‘Luther, why are you bothering to send those girls [three daughters] to college? They are just going to be mamas.’ He would answer, ‘Yes, but they will be educated mamas.’”

Scherr-Adams also observed that Ida passed on her love of Marion to her children, nine grandchildren and even four great-grandchildren.

“Coming from more metropolitan areas (as far as a six- hour drive), their enthusiasm for the simple things is touching. They are excited by the skate rink… (that is becoming a tradition in recent years), the zip line, swimming in the lake (very popular) and visiting the Crying Tree. Many of the grandchildren are now in their 20s and 30s and still make the trip annually,” Scherr-Adams said in a tribute she wrote about Ida following her death.

Even though Ida is no longer present physically, Scherr-Adams said, the reunion will continue as it did this past weekend. “We will continue the tradition because she taught us all how much it matters.”

She noted that Ida and Ronald “went to countless dance recitals, sporting events and graduations with walkers and wheelchairs and wrapped in blankets. They supported all that their grandchildren did.”