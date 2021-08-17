Adams' love of Marion never faded

Ida Sharpe Adams was born in Marion in 1940. She grew up in the town but left in the 1960s. Though she lived elsewhere far longer than she did locally, Marion remained home.
Her daughter-in-law Kate Scherr-Adams noted that though Ida hadn’t lived in Marion for half a century plus she still referred to coming to the community as “going home.”
Ida came home every year for the Stuart-Gentry family reunion at Hungry Mother State Park. According to Scherr-Adams, she would always visit a few friends and her parents' gravesite.
This year, Ida didn’t return to Marion. She died in October 2019, just two months after the annual gathering. Nonetheless, she wasn’t forgotten.
Last Friday, Mayor David Helms and Marion Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath presented her family with a proclamation honoring Ida’s legacy.
That proclamation says, in part, “Ida Sharpe Adams is the epitome of the best of Marion – providing for her family, earning her degrees, being a part of her communities as she moved, but always returning to our fair town as her home.”
Ida’s father, Luther Sharpe, owned a story in Sugar Grove and raised his family on Iron Street in Marion.
Ida left Marion to attend Virginia State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education. Later, she earned a master’s degree from American University while raising five children with her husband, Ronald Adams.
Scherr-Adams noted, “A black woman going to college in 1958 was not a small thing. She told me that her father's friends would say, ‘Luther, why are you bothering to send those girls [three daughters] to college? They are just going to be mamas.’ He would answer, ‘Yes, but they will be educated mamas.’”
Scherr-Adams also observed that Ida passed on her love of Marion to her children, nine grandchildren and even four great-grandchildren.
“Coming from more metropolitan areas (as far as a six- hour drive), their enthusiasm for the simple things is touching. They are excited by the skate rink… (that is becoming a tradition in recent years), the zip line, swimming in the lake (very popular) and visiting the Crying Tree. Many of the grandchildren are now in their 20s and 30s and still make the trip annually,” Scherr-Adams said in a tribute she wrote about Ida following her death.
Even though Ida is no longer present physically, Scherr-Adams said, the reunion will continue as it did this past weekend. “We will continue the tradition because she taught us all how much it matters.”
She noted that Ida and Ronald “went to countless dance recitals, sporting events and graduations with walkers and wheelchairs and wrapped in blankets. They supported all that their grandchildren did.”
Of Ida, Scherr-Adams said, “She was smart and strong and guided the family.”