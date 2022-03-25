Ohio motorist arrested after Wythe police chase

An Ohio man is facing charges that include reckless driving and child endangerment after his arrest Tuesday.

According to a press release from Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster, at approximately 3 p.m., a deputy clocked a burgundy Buick Enclave at 86 mph in a posted 70 mph zone at the 45.7 mile-marker on Interstate 77 south.

The deputy pursued the car as it passed motorists at a high rate of speed, struck several barrier barrels an in a construction zone and used the emergency lane to pass vehicles, the release said. Then, the speeding car merged onto Interstate 81 north, exited at Exit 73 and continued onto West Main Street into Wytheville.

The vehicle then turned into the Applebee’s parking lot, directly in front of Food Lion, and continued into the parking lot in front of Tractor Supply. It then crossed Cassell Road into a gravel lot across from Longview Circle and stopped on Faye Street, the release said.

According to the release, the driver of the car, Kyron Mushawn Mclemore Jr., had a suspended Ohio driver’s license. In the car with him were a female acquaintance and a 2-year-old child.

Mclemore, 23, of Elyria, Ohio, was charged with child endangerment, felony elude, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving general rule and no operator’s license.

Given a court-appointed attorney, his preliminary hearing has been set for May 12.

Mclemore is free on a $7,000 bond while awaiting trial.