AoA announces Burggraf Samaritan Fund

The New River Valley Agency on Aging recently announced a new educational fund to encourage continuing education and advancements in the field of Gerontology.

The “Burggraf Samaritan Fund” is made possible through the generosity of Dr. Virginia “Ginger” Burggraf, retired professor at the Radford University School of Nursing, the New River Valley Agency on Aging said Nov. 17.

While at Cornell University in New York during the sixties, Burggraf was a student in Cornell’s Hospital School of Nursing. Her school motto and song were taken from the biblical Good Samaritan: Go, and Do Though Likewise (Luke 10:30-37).

“This encouraged us to meet the challenges of patient care and always strive for excellence in our mission,” said Burggraf. “This motto permeated my entire 58 years as a nurse, a graduate student in gerontological nursing and as a faculty member and community activist for older adults.”

During her career, Burggraf received the distinction of the Marcella J. Griggs Distinguished Professor in Gerontological Nursing. Throughout her academic career she was focused on research and advancements in the field of Gerontological Nursing. She is widely published in the field of aging.

Her love for nursing and sharing knowledge in the advancements of aging continues today with the Burggraf Samaritan Fund, NRVAOA said.

This fund will be used to enhance the continuing education and learning opportunities for staff employed at the New River Valley Agency on Aging, as Burggraf realizes the importance of community-based services in supporting the health and well-being of older adults.

She understands that education and professional growth for staff is vital to ensure that the needs of older adults are met in the best way possible at the highest standard of care.

Donations to the fund will allow staff to attend regional, state and national conferences on aging, as well as pursue advanced learning opportunities related to caregivers and their caregiving roles.

Gifts to the fund are tax deductible and can be made in person, by mail or online. Gifts can be made online by simply visiting our website at www.nrvaoa.org and clicking the contributions tab. Please note the intention of the gift on checks and online gifts as BSF.