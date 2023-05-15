Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Oscar, a buff young man, who is very friendly and sweet.

Oscar came to FCHS as a stray, and volunteers are still learning about his personality. He seems to love everyone so far.

He is neutered and up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for Felv/FIV.

Anyone interested in meeting or adopting Oscar should complete and submit an Adoption Application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

For more information, call FCHS (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer, if prompted.