Wythe woman convicted of trying to wound deputy

Admitting that she pointed a pistol at an off-duty deputy in January, a Speedwell woman was convicted of three felonies on Tuesday.

Melissa Gail Huffman, 51, pleaded guilty in Wythe County Circuit Court to attempted malicious wounding, felony hit and run, and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Huffman, who had no criminal record, was sentenced to serve three years in jail and will be on probation for two years after her release.

Police said off-duty Investigator E.W. Kirby was visiting family on Danner Road when Huffman’s SUV hit his parked vehicle, kept going and hit another parked vehicle.

The officer followed the SUV to a Fort Chiswell Road hotel where another motorist whose vehicle had been hit confronted Huffman, police said.

After Kirby identified himself as a deputy, Huffman pulled out a revolver and pointed it at him, according to police. He grabbed the gun and Huffman cocked the hammer.

Police said the other motorist grabbed the gun, and Kirby got the woman on the ground and handcuffed.

A responding state trooper said Huffman, who said she’d had two drinks of beer, was “unruly” when he arrived.

In April, she was found not guilty of driving while intoxicated and two misdemeanor counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

As part of Tuesday’s plea agreement, an attempted murder charge was amended to attempted malicious wounding.

Held without bond since her January arrest, Huffman is in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.